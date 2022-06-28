Hindu shopkeeper killed for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media

A Hindu shopkeeper in Udaipur is seen being murdered by two men in a shocking video that has gone viral on social media. The two accused are seen in a separate video holding the alleged murder weapon and admitting to killing the man because of a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

According to information obtained by India Today TV, the murder was in response to a post made by the shopkeeper’s eight-year-old son supporting Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. Recently, Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad made headlines.

A video that emerged on social media on Tuesday showed two men approaching a tailor in Udaipur and attacking him with knives. The two men are heard admitting to the murder and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a separate video they posted.

According to the police, they have identified the alleged murderers and are looking for them. The Udaipur Police Superintendent remarked, ‘A heinous murder has been committed and a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident. Few accused have been identified. Police teams have been constituted to locate the accused. We will take action on the video of men claiming to have committed the act.’

The murder triggered uproar in Udaipur, and Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, issued an appeal for calm. ‘I condemn the heinous murder of youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will go to the bottom of the crime. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace,’ he tweeted.