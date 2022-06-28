Kawasaki launches 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automobile makers, Kawasaki launched its 2022 Versys 650 in the Indian market. The new bike is priced at Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two new paint schemes – Candy Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. Deliveries will begin from next month.

The bike features Kawasaki Traction Control System, smartphone connectivity, sharper front cowl styling and an adjustable windshield. It has a new 4.3” full-colour all-digital TFT (thin-film transistor) instrument meter. A wide variety of display functions are available and this include a digital speedometer, digital bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, shift lamp, fuel gauge, odometer, dual trip meters, current and average fuel consumption, remaining range, average speed, total time, coolant temperature, external air temperature, clock, battery voltage, Kawasaki service reminder, oil change reminder, and an Economical Riding Indicator.

The bike is powered by a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 8-valve 649cc parallel-twin engine. The engine produces 61 bhp and 61 nm torque and offers two riding modes.