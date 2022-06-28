Likely dates of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries revealed

Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre (IAC)has announced the most likely dates of Eid Al Adha. As per the IAC, Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries. These include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.

Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, said the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah is likely to begin on Thursday, June 30. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah. As per astronomical calculations, the corresponding Gregorian date would be July 9. Day of Arafah would likely fall on Friday, July 8.

Last week, the Emirates Astronomical Society had announced the exact same likely dates as per their calculations.

Eid Al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is marked by offering special prayers. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.