Nick Nemeroff, a Canadian stand-up comedian, dies at age 32

Nick Nemeroff, a contender for a Juno award and comedian, went suddenly on Monday at the age of 32. The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, the debut comedy album by the Canadian-born stand-up comedian, received a Juno nomination in 2017. Nemeroff passed away unexpectedly on Monday, according to an obituary published on the website of a funeral facility in Montreal. He passed away on Monday night, according to the management company for the comedian and his family. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

I love stand-up and jokes more than anything, sadly, and this record is the culmination of doing it every night for the last seven years, Nemeroff stated to CBC in 2020 while promoting the release of his comedy album.

Nemeroff’s manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, informed media outlet CBC News that he doesn’t know the cause of his death but that he ‘died in his sleep.’

At the age of 28, Nick Nemeroff had performed on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show.

Additionally, he has appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and Just for Laughs in Montreal. He also participated in ‘The New Wave of Standup’ on CBC Gem. On CTV Comedy’s ‘Roast Battle Canada,’ the stand-up comic most recently performed.

Nick attended the Royal West Academy while growing up in Montreal-West. The comedian has a degree in radio and television from Toronto Metropolitan University.

His family honoured the late comedian by referring to him as a ‘comic’s comic’ and complimenting ‘his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and creative take on misdirection-driven humour’ in an Instagram post.

‘Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered,’ the post read.

Meanwhile, the agency representing him wrote, ‘We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians.’

Attendees were urged by Nemeroff’s family to make gifts to Planned Parenthood of their choice in his honour, even though the specifics of the funeral have not been made public