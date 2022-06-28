Nine states receive deficit rainfall during monsoon; Kerala tops the list

New Delhi: As many as nine states and one UT from the area covered by Southwest Monsoon have received deficit rainfall with Kerala registering the maximum, -55% less than the expected as on date, IMD data showed on Monday. Due to absence of supportive system, the monsoon progress has been slower than expected apart from sending several areas worrying about shortfall in rainfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the the northern limit of monsoon, as on Monday, passed through Deesa, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, pushing only a little ahead after a hiatus of four days. In IMD parlance, rainfall that shows -20% to -59% departure from normal, i.e. the long period average (LPA) for that region/state, is termed as ‘deficit’. Similarly, normal rainfall is between -19% to +19% range of the LPA.

In descending order, as on date, Kerala received 260.7 mm rainfall as against 577.8 mm as per its long period average (-55%), Gujarat received 48.3 mm against 90.1 mm (-46%), Jharkhand received 89.3 mm rain against 160.2 mm (-44%), Odisha received 118.1 mm rainfall as against 181.6 mm (-35%), Maharashtra received 120.7 mm rainfall as against 179.7 mm (-33%), and Bihar received 94.3 mm against 130.8 mm (-28%). Chhattisgarh registered 117.6 mm rains against 157.9 mm expected (-26%), Karnataka received 137.7 mm rainfall as against 176.8 mm (-22%), Mizoram was at 362.0 mm against 384.3 mm (-21%) while the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu received 103.9 mm rainfall against 295.8 mm (-65%).

From among the areas where SW Monsoon has not yet reached, and bereft of adequate pre-monsoon showers, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh too have registered -32%, -53% and -51% deficit rainfall, respectively, while UT Ladakh has shown -24% precipitation by way of snow.

Forecasting the rainfall for June month on May 31, IMD Director General, Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said: ‘Normal or above normal rainfall is most likely over northern parts of south peninsula, some parts of east India and many parts of northwest & central India. Below normal rainfall is most likely over many parts of northeast India, some pockets of central & east India and southern parts of south peninsular India’.