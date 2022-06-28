‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp’s rep reveals the truth about his ‘rumoured return’

Since Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there have been rumours, mainly unfounded, of his making a triumphant comeback to the big screen, including blockbusters like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ Rumours have circulated in recent days that he may resume his role as Jack Sparrow in the wildly successful fantasy adventure film franchise.

However, in an interview with NBC News, one of the actor’s reps rejected the claim. ‘This is all made up,’ they claimed. Earlier, it was reported that the actor had been given $301 million to make a return, and that Disney, the corporation behind the franchise, had also apologised to the actor.

According to the entertainment website Poptopic.com, a Disney source stated, ‘Disney is eager to mend their relationship with Johnny Depp. Prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard, they approached the actor and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two’.

But that was not the case. After Amber Heard, Depp’s wife, penned an op-ed piece in the Washington Post documenting her physical and emotional abuse without identifying Depp, Disney dismissed him. It was because of that story that Depp decided to sue her for slander. The ruling was favorable to Depp, who was awarded $10 million in damages by the jury. During the trial, Depp also declared that he will not work with Disney.

Depp made his screen debut as Jack Sparrow in Gore Verbinski’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.’ He returned to the part in four more films, helping the franchise generate more than $4.5 billion on a $1.2-$1.3 billion budget.