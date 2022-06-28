Tiger kills 30-year-old man in Lakhimpur Kheri, third incidence in June

In Lakhimpur Kheri, a 30-year-old man was killed by a tiger. Since June 18 and since May 21, there have been three further incidents of this type reported in the area. Nagendra Singh has been named as the victim, who was killed by the tiger late on Sunday night.

According to reports, the tigress that killed a 52-year-old local priest named Mohan Das on June 18 and a 13-year-old boy named Suraj Singh on June 23 is the same tigress who is accused in this crime. The report said, the man’s death in the tiger attack on Sunday night has been confirmed by Sundaresh, the deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone.

He did, however, add that the pugmarks were being gathered in order to identify and verify whether the tiger engaged in the most recent incident is the same as the one who killed the previous two people. To keep the tiger away, teams from the Forest Department have been deployed in Beli village.

In the earlier incident, a 13-year-old child was killed by the tiger as he went to graze cattle close to the River Ghaghra. Locals raced to the site after hearing his cries for help and found the body.