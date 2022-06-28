U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022: India’s Deepak Punia wins bronze

Bishkek: In wrestling, India’s Deepak Punia won a bronze medal in the 86kg freestyle weight category at the U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He defeated Maksat Satybaldy of Kazakhstan.

Last month, Deepak Punia was included in the Indian wrestling team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 with Tokyo 2020 medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

India won 25 medals in all in the U23 meet in the event, including 10 gold medals.