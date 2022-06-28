Union government procures 187.86 LMT wheat in Rabi Season

New Delhi: The Union the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that till June 26, around 187.86 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) wheat was procured under Rabi marketing season 2022-23. The Union government provided Rs 37,852.88 crore as minimum support price (MSP). Around n 17.85 lakh farmers received the MSP.

According to the Ministry, wheat procurement has commenced in nine states–Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Last year, the government had procured a record 433 LMT wheat.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 in India: Price and features

The paddy procurement stood at 860.82 LMT under the Kharif marketing season of 2021-22.