Vietjet airline launches flight service to 5 Indian cities

Hanoi: Low-budget air carrier based in Vietnam, Vietjet airline announced that it will operate flights to 5 Indian cities. The airline will connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru with the Vietnamese coastal city Da Nang. The new services will start within the third quarter of 2022.

Also Read: UK removes visa requirements for citizens of this Gulf country

Vietjet currently operates 4 services between Vietnam and India, including New Delhi/Mumbai – Hanoi and New Delhi/Mumbai – Ho Chi Minh City. It will also launch direct flights connecting New Delhi and Mumbai with the island city of Phu Quoc in September 2022.