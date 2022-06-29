First domestically developed vaccine for Covid-19 approved in South Korea

Following encouraging clinical results, South Korea approved its first domestically produced COVID-19 vaccine, produced by SK Bioscience Co Ltd, for use by the general public, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the SKYCovione vaccine is approved for two doses given four weeks apart to adults 18 years of age and older.

SKYCovione induced neutralising antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 parental strain in a phase III clinical trial including 4,037 people, according to a statement from SK Bioscience.

Its effectiveness against Omicron and other COVID types is still unknown.

The vaccine was jointly created by the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington and GlaxoSmithKline, a major pharmaceutical company (GSK).

According to SK Bioscience, it will apply for permission to distribute SKYCovione in other nations, through the worldwide vaccine exchange COVAX, and to be listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.