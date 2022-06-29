Job trap: Kuwait Indian Embassy to send back over 100 women illegally brought by traffickers

Kuwait City: Over 100 women, including a large number of Keralites, who have been cheated and illegally brought to Kuwait by various recruitment agencies by offering them jobs as domestic help, have finally taken shelter in the Indian Embassy, and are set to return to India soon. The rescued women are currently being lodged in the rescue home of the Embassy.

It will take a minimum of one month for the authorities to send them back to Kerala after completing all paperwork. Most of the women came via Kochi in Kerala. Even those who worked as school teachers in Kerala came to Kuwait through this illegal route. Those who escaped from the clutches of the gang managed to approach the Indian Embassy. All these hapless people came to earn a living by believing the words of the recruiting agencies. Women hailing from Mangalore, Mumbai and Coimbatore are missing. Of this, the native of Mumbai was staying with the woman from Fort Kochi, who managed to escape from her bonded labourer job in Kuwait.

Those stranded include three women sent by Majeed, alias M K Gaasali, of Taliparamba in Kannur district, who is an accused in the human trafficking case which is currently being investigated by the Kochi City Police. Meanwhile, the police inquiry team in Kerala has received reports that three women sent by Majeed to the foreign country are missing. As per reports, Majeed may surrender before the Kuwaiti authorities. The police have also received information that he is seeking to obtain anticipatory bail.