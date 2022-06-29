Nokia launches ‘Nokia G11 Plus’: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Nokia launched its new smartphone in the G series named ‘Nokia G11 Plus’. The Nokia website has listed the details about the Nokia G11 Plus, without revealing its pricing and availability. The new handset is offered in Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colours.

The Nokia G11 Plus features a 6.517-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has 4GB of RAM and comes with dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the Nokia G11 Plus carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.