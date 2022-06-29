Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices end lower on Wednesday. BSE Sensex fell 150 points or 0.28% to close at 53,027. NSE Nifty moved 51 points or 0.32% lower to settle at 15,799.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 0.44% and small-cap plunged 0.56%. The BSE SmallCap and MidCap index also ended lower.

The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, and UPL.