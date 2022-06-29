Udaipur victim’s sons says, ‘My father got threat calls daily, cops did not act’

The sons of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed by two men in Udaipur on Tuesday, claimed in an interview with India Today that their father frequently received threat calls and had even reported them to the police. They claimed that despite Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint, the police did nothing.

Two men killed Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, by cutting off his head. They then made a video admitting to the crime in response to a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson. Sons of the victim Kanhaiya Lal, Yash and Tarun, told India Today that their father would still be alive if police had acted sooner.

‘My father had posted an objectionable comment on social media by mistake, he was arrested and later got bail. He had also apologised at the police station during the compromise meeting. He was regularly getting threat calls for which he had approached the police several times but cops nver took any action. If timely action was taken, our father would have been alive today,’ they claimed.

The shop had been closed for five or six days as a result of threat calls, according to Kanhaiya Lal’s sons, who also stated that one person had physically threatened their father inside the store.