Uddhav Thackeray quits as Maharashtra CM

On June 29, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as chief minister of Maharashtra. Soon after the Supreme Court denied the MVA government’s request for a stay on the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, Uddhav Thackeray made his announcement.

Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray left the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The first news organization to report on Uddhav Thackeray’s potential resignation was India Today. According to India Today, Uddhav Thackeray informed his cabinet members today that he would step down as chief minister if the Supreme Court’s ruling was favourable to the opposition party.

Uddhav Thackeray praised NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for their support when he revealed his decision via video address. ‘I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal,’ Uddhav Thackeray.

When announcing his retirement from the top position, Uddhav Thackeray said, ‘Bad luck has struck our government.’ Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Shinde faction, claiming that he granted the rebel MLAs all they asked for