365 days without you: Mandira Bedi remembers her late husband Raj Kaushal

Last year, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, the husband of Indian television actress Mandira Bedi, passed away after a heart arrest. He was 49.

Bedi paid tribute to her husband and the father of her two children today on the first anniversary of his passing. She sent an emotional message on her Instagram account with the emoji for a broken heart that said, ‘365 days without you.’

Miss you Raji, Mandira said in the caption. She also posted a picture of her late husband with flowers and a candle on her Instagram stories.

Mandira has been open in her many talks about her husband’s sudden death and how her children give her the willpower to live and work hard.

Soon after the post, Mandira’s friends from the industry showed love and support. Actress Rhea Chakraborty commented, ”My love to you”

Vishal Dadlani wrote, ‘Love to you and the kids, Mandy. Wishing you strength.’

Kaushal and TV presenter Mandira Bedi got married in 1999. The couple had two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

In addition to acting, Kaushal has produced and directed numerous movies during his career, including the 2006 thriller Anthony Kaun Hai? and the 2005 drama My Brother Nikhil, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.