According to a study, the Covid virus enlarges bodily cells to begin its conquest.

Coronavirus enlarges the victim’s bodily cells to aid in its viral takeover. According to a recent study, some fat cells grow by about 64 times more than they normally would. The body’s system for digesting fat is severely taken over by the COVID-19 virus. According to researchers, it produces cellular fat depots that give it the power to commandeer the body’s molecular machinery and cause sickness. The specialists made an effort to control the virus in the cell culture by using weight-loss medications and other fat-targeting substances. The virus’s multiplication ceased after 48 hours as a result of being deprived of its fatty fuel, the research showed.

This study was published in the ‘Nature Communications’ scientific journal. ‘This is exciting work, but it’s the start of a very long journey. We have an interesting observation, but we have a lot more to learn about the mechanisms of this disease,’ said Fikadu Tafesse, corresponding author of the study. Tafesse is also the assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Oregon Health & Science University.

These specialists investigated the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on more than 400 lipids in two separate human cell lines. The investigators saw a significant change in the lipid levels. Several fats grew by about 64 times. In one cell line, the virus altered over 80% of the fats. About half of the other had been changed.