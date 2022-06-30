Actress Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with face blindness, says she can’t recognise faces

Bollywood actress Shenaz Treasury, who made her acting debut in the film Ishq Vishk, has spoken about her struggle with facial blindness. The actress recently disclosed that she was diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2.

Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared that she always felt guilty about her inability to recognise people and she only recognises voices. She also mentioned the signs and symptoms of the disease.

‘I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I’ve never been able to put faces together. It’s a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can’t recognise faces. I recognise voices’, wrote Shenaz.

She added, ‘Signs and symptoms of face blindness/prosopagnosia. 1. You have failed to recognise a close friend or family member, especially when you weren’t expecting to see them. Yes, that is me. Takes me a minute to register who the person is. Sometimes even a close friend I haven’t seen in a while’.

On the work front, Shenaz Treasury is currently a travel blogger. The actress appeared in several Hindi films after making her Bollywood debut in the Shahid Kapoor-starring film Ishq Vishk. These films include Umar, Radio, Luv Ka The End, Delhi Belly, Aaget Se Right, among others.