Bank robbed at gunpoint in Jharkhand, loot Rs 39 lakh

A Jharkhand robbery resulted in the theft of Rs 39 lakh from the Indian Bank in Bokaro. The police have identified the thieves and are pursuing the necessary steps, according to Bokaro’s Superintendent of Police. The event took place inside the boundaries of the Chas Police station.

The masked assailants barricaded the branch with explosives and firearms while attacking the security guard. They attacked the bank cashier and trapped the employees inside a restroom. The criminals then stole the money, bagged it up and ran off in the direction of ITI.

Also Read: Actress Shenaz Treasury diagnosed with face blindness, says she can’t recognise faces

Following the incident, the police reviewed the CCTV video. The SP further revealed that the robbery was carried out with the assistance of local criminals, who stormed the bank while there were only three to four clients present. The police have also found a bomb-like material on the property of the bank branch. An investigation is currently underway.