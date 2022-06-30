Breaking News: Eknath Shinde to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced this in a press conference. Both the leader met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan today. They staked claim for government formation in the state.

The ceremony shall be held at Rajya Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be presiding the ceremony.

Also Read: ‘Destruction follows when sins increase’: Kangana Ranaut take a dig on Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray resigned from Chief Minister post on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Uddhav Thackeray to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made.

With the support of 106 MLAs, the BJP is the single largest party in the 287-member Maharashtra assembly. The rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has support of 39 MLAs. The halfway mark to form a government in the Maharashtra assembly is 144.