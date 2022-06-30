Candidates for AIADMK forced to run in local body elections without party’s symbol due to leadership crisis

In the upcoming local body by-elections, party cadres from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will run as independent candidates. As a result of conflict between Edapadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam, the party’s cadres were unable to submit their nominations in a timely manner using the twin leaves symbol (OPS).

The cadres lost the party’s symbol as a result of their refusal to sign the required documents for the filing of nominations as a result of the ongoing dispute between EPS and OPS over the party’s leadership agenda. The state Election Commission (EC) had until Monday to receive the form from party cadres.

On Wednesday, OPS sent EPS a letter in which he addressed him as the Joint Coordinator and asked the papers so that he could sign them. His demand had been refused by the EPS team.

The leadership-sharing structure, which EPS wants to dismantle, would have been approved if OPS’s signature had been included on the nomination papers. There will be elections for 510 local body seats in all.