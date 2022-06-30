Country reopens nightclubs and bars, lifts restrictions on gatherings, masks

Port Louis: Mauritius government has lifted the Covid-19 safety restrictions imposed in the country. The government has reopened nightclubs and bars, lifted restrictions on public gatherings and crowds at weddings, funerals and places of worship. It also lifted public mask rule. Masks are only mandatory in some indoor settings such as health facilities and public transport.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Mauritius had achieved a very high rate of vaccination. ‘We have not been in a hurry to reopen our borders and it has been done in stages and we have noted that it is a formula that has worked. Now, it is with confidence that we can enter a new phase’, said Pravind Jugnauth.

Mauritius had fully opened its doors to international visitors at the start of October.