Kate Winslet is set to star in an HBO miniseries following ‘Mare of East town.’

Following the triumph of ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Kate Winslet has chosen HBO for her next endeavour. She will star in and produce a 2022 version of the book “Trust” by author Hernan Diaz for the premium network, according to Deadline.

The miniseries will also be executive produced by Diaz. The book, which is set in the 1930s, centres on Wall Street mogul Benjamin Rask and his wife Helen Rask. Their reputation has been damaged by gossip about their relationship and a well-read book based on them.

To clear up the situation, Benjamin employs his secretary to ghostwrite a book. However, the secretary finds various inconsistencies in Benjamin’s story, especially when it comes to his wife.

The book is described as a puzzle box.

In contrast, the 2021 film ‘Mare of Easttown’ followed Winslet’s detective sergeant Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan as she attempted to solve the death of a teenage girl while also coping with issues in her personal life.

Brad Ingelsby and Craig Zobel’s hit television series gained widespread acclaim and won four Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Winslet.

The series also won critics’ love. It scored 95 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, ‘Grounded by a career-best Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown’s ambitions at times exceed its reach, but its central mystery is supported by such strong sense of place and character it hardly matters.’

Before ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Winslet received another Emmy, this time for the 2011 HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. Later this year, she will make her next appearance in James Cameron’s eagerly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ the second instalment in the ‘Avatar’ trilogy.