Official start date of Eid Al Adha announced in these countries

Dubai: Several countries in the world have announced the start date of Eid Al Adha. Muslims in Malaysia will celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha on July 10. The Muslim Council of Hong Kong also announced the same date.

Japan’s Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee (the crescent sighting committee in the country) updated that the moon had not been sighted, and that the first date of Eid Al Adha is July 10. The decision was taken after verifying 28 sites across the nation. Muslims in Indonesia will also celebrate first date of Eid Al Adha on July 10. The Sultanate of Brunei has also announced the same date to be the start of Eid Al Adha.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Oman announced that Saturday, July 9 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. The Moon sighting committee in the country confirmed the crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1443.

The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia announced that the ritual of standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, will be on Friday, July 8. The first day of Eid Al-Adha will be on Saturday, July 9. This was announced as the sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah has been confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh.June 30, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

? Alhumdulilah 1st Dhul Hijjah in Hong Kong to be on Friday 1st July and Eid Ul Adha on Sunday 10th July in sh? All?h. ?Make the most of these #Best10Days, yes even greater than #Ramadan days. Observe fasting, give charity, read Quran and plenty of other ibadah pic.twitter.com/EUoxTWG41e — Muslim Council of Hong Kong (@muslimcouncilhk) June 29, 2022