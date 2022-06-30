PM Modi reviews situation Manipur landslide, assures every possible support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi investigated the matter after a major landslide near the Tupul train station in Manipur’s Noney district claimed six lives. In a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, the prime minister pledged all-out support from the central government.

‘Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.’

Following the landslide that hit the company location of the 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army stationed close to the Tupul yard railway construction camp, at least 20 people are still unknown for. The incident took place on Wednesday night.

Rescue efforts are now being undertaken. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been activated by the state government, and they are coordinating closely with the Army and railway authorities.