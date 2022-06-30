Rahul Gandhi says, PM’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ is now turning into ‘Grihasti Sarvnaash Tax’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, criticised the government on Wednesday for raising taxes on pre-packaged foods and hotel stays, claiming that the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ imposed by the prime minister is now known as the ‘Grihasti Sarvnaash Tax’ (household destruction tax).

‘Declining income and employment, topped with a rising blow of inflation. The Prime Minister’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ has now taken a formidable shape of ‘Grihasthi Sarvnaash Tax’ (household destruction tax),’ Gandhi tweeted. He cited a news story that said there would be more taxes on things like food, schooling, and hotels.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was previously referred to as the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ by the former head of the Congress. Food items like meat, fish, curd, ‘paneer,’ and honey that are pre-packaged and labelled will now be subject to GST, a tax that will also be applied to the cost that banks charge for issuing cheques.