Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex edged 8 points or 0.02% lower to close at 53,019. NSE Nifty fell 19 points or 0.12% to settle at 15,780.

During the June quarter, the domestic benchmark indices fell around 9.5%t each. This is the worst performance of Indian equity indices since the March quarter of 2020.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee recover against US dollar

Nifty Midcap 100 tumbled 0.82% and small-cap dropped 0.46%. 11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,377 shares advanced and 1,899 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Paytm, Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, L&T, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Titan. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Cipla, BPCL, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, M&M, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, TCS, Maruti, Zomato, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Shree Cement.