The BTS video from season three of ‘The Boys’ demonstrates how the enormous battle was filmed.

A behind-the-scenes look at the big battle in ‘Herogasm,’ the sixth episode of the ongoing third season of the comic book TV series ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Prime Video.

In ‘Herogasm,’ the annual super orgy was in progress until it unexpectedly turned into a battlefield between Homelander (Anthony Starr), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Butcher (Karl Urban), the latter two of whom had been given temporary Compound V.

The battle was fierce and expertly staged. Before being restrained by all three, Homelander handled it admirably for a while. However, he was able to get away before they could execute him. It was amazing that even three super soldiers could not defeat Homelander.

The behind-the-scenes video features a specific shot in which Homelander slams Soldier Boy into a wall. Interestingly, Ackles does actually get slammed by Homelander, both suspended from cables, but it is a green padded wall. Still, the commitment of the actor to the shot is admirable.

The show’s universe has also undergone significant upheaval as a result of the episode ‘Herogasm.’ It included Erin Moriarty’s Annie January, also known as Starlight, speaking the truth about Homelander and Vought. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is now an ally of hers. Heart failure is most likely what killed A-Train (Jessie Usher). Homelander is now aware that he is no longer impervious to harm.

Fans are anticipating what will happen in the season’s last two episodes. Creator Eric Kripke assured us that the finale will feature a lot of action.

Watch ‘The Boys’ on Amazon Prime Video. In India, episodes premiere on Friday.