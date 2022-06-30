Tiger kills 55-year-old man in Maharashtra

A tiger killed a 55-year-old man by mauling him to death on Thursday in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve’s (TATR) buffer zone in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.

According to a forest officer, the event happened in the Moharli forest range of the TATR in the evening during the Seetharampeth beat of the Mohurli circuit. He said that the victim Namu Saaba Dhande was attacked by a tiger while grazing his cattle close to the Irai dam.

The official added that a sub-adult tigress cub named Sonam has been seen regularly moving around the neighbourhood for the past two months. He noted that in order to stop such attacks in the area, forest staff are on alert, patrolling and raising awareness.

Four camera traps have been placed there by the forest department. As per Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forest of TATR, forest staff have been deployed in the region for further surveillance.