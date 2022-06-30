UP govt to respond to plea over demolition of house of Prayagraj violence key accused in HC

The case filed by Parveen Fatima, the wife of Prayagraj violence suspect Javed Mohammad, contesting the demolition of her home, will once again be heard by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government will submit a counter-affidavit to the high court. The state government was asked by the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday to respond to the plea filed by Javed Mohammad’s wife within 24 hours.

On June 10, Javed Mohammad was arrested on charges of inciting violence in response to remarks Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson, had made about the Prophet Muhammad. On June 12, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) then demolished Javed’s home under the pretext that their approval of the building map had not been granted.

On Thursday, the case will be heard by a division bench composed of Justices Syed Wiz Mian and Anjani Kumar Mishra.