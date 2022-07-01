Ahead of the release of ‘Pakka Commercial’, Raashi Khanna visits Tirumala temple

Tollywood actress Raashi Khanna is preparing for the July 1 premiere of her upcoming flick ‘Pakka Commercial’. She will star opposite Gopichand in the Maruthi-written and -directed movie.

The actress recently found time for devotion and spirituality despite her busy schedule promoting the film. In order to receive Lord Venkateswara Rao’s blessings, the diva travelled to the well-known Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in the Tirupati area of Andhra Pradesh.

She participated in Swami’s seva during her VIP darshan on Wednesday. TTD representatives welcomed her and set up a darshan. Fans who were eager to take pictures with Raashi were spotted interacting with her. Raashi was even seen serving prasad to the devotees.

Raashi stated that she had prayed for Pakka Commercial’s success on behalf of the whole production crew. Recently, the actress also shared a message thanking her followers for their unwavering support. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, ‘The crazy schedules, the 24-hour shifts, the night shoots, the diets, the workouts, the multiple city hopping – every second feels worth it when I get to meet you and see your love and enthusiasm. Words always fall short for me to express my gratitude. Thank you for all your love and support through and through. My heart is full! p.s: ‘Pakka Commercial’ releases tomorrow. Hope to really entertain you through this one and bring a smile to your face. Lots of love your way!’