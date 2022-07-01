AIADMK members started ‘poster war’ amid leadership crisis in TN

The AIADMK cadres who follow O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami and the factions they lead have started putting up posters in favour of their leader after the two senior leaders quit serving as the party’s coordinator and co-cordinator, respectively.

In several areas of Ramanathapuram on Friday, posters from the OPS group condemning EPS and his supporters emerged. While OPS opposed EPS’s plan to do away with the dual leadership structure and appoint a single leader, as was the case when Jayalalithaa was in charge, a rift formed within the AIADMK.

The ‘unruly behaviour’ that was evident during the general council meeting on June 23 was condemned on the poster. The poster demanded the arrest of EPS, KP Munusamy, D Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam, and SP Velumani for violating the party’s bylaws.

The grassroots cadres would not be able to use two leaves (the party emblem) in the local body bypolls since the nomination papers were not signed by the two leaders, which was another reason the EPS group was accused in the posters. However, the party has argued that because OPS and EPS no longer hold leadership positions, they were unable to sign the papers.