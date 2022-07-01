Billionaire Bill Gates motivates job seekers with his 48-year-old resume

New Delhi: Making an attractive resume is one of the primary struggles that a job applicant have to face, and an eye-catching resume is something that immediately attracts employers to the applicant’s profile. To motivate the job seekers across the world, Bill Gates, one of the richest people, shared his first resume on social media.

Taking his followers back in time, the 66-year-old shared his resume from 48 years back, on his LinkedIn profile. Addressing his followers, he said that he was sure that their resume looks better than his did. ‘Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago’, the billionaire philanthropist penned.

The resume is from the time when William Henry Gates III, popularly known as Bill Gates, was in his first year at Harvard College. The Microsoft boss mentioned that he has taken courses in operating systems structure, database management, computer graphics, and more. Several users commented that Bill Gates’ resume is perfect and thanked him for sharing the nostalgic moment.