‘Bomb attack’ at CPM office in Kerala capital; No casualities reported

Tension has engulfed Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram after a biker tossed an explosive at the state offices of the ruling CPI(M) last night. The event, which was filmed on CCTV, has ignited a political spat between the ruling party and the Opposition Congress. Since student activists from the CPI(M) vandalised Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad, the two parties have been exchanging insults. Mr. Gandhi will be in Kerala today.

Around 11.30 p.m., the incident at the CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram happened. According to the CCTV footage, a guy on a scooter stops near the AK Gopalan Centre and throws explosive material. CPI(M) leaders who arrived at the scene said it was a ‘bomb attack’. Some party leaders staying at the AKG Centre reported hearing a tremendous detonation. According to reports, the explosion landed on the AKG center’s wall.

Kerala | A man on a two-wheeler captured on CCTV hurls a bomb at CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Center, Thiruvananthapuram (Source: AKG Center CCTV) pic.twitter.com/cfP1zbChb0 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

A team of elite police officers arrived at the scene and conducted an examination. They also examined the CCTV video. A bomb squad was also called in. Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who lives nearby, said that the Congress was behind the event and urged CPI(M) workers to keep calm. The charges, however, were denied by the opposition Congress.

Workers from the CPI(M) demonstrated in Thiruvananthapuram. Protests were also held by party members in Pathanamthitta and other parts of the state. Police have increased security around the Congress offices in the aftermath of the incident. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) state secretary, has appealed for a peaceful demonstration. He warned party members not to ‘fall into their trap’, accusing the Congress-led UDF of fomenting provocation.