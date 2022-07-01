Central agency questions Sanjay Raut for ten hours.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena parliament member, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for about ten hours on a money laundering investigation. Around 11.30 am, Sanjay Raut arrived at the ED office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate. Around 9.30 p.m., he left. Raut says that he will work with the investigation agency after leaving.

‘The agency’s job is to investigate. Our job is to cooperate in their investigation. I came because they called me today, and I will continue to cooperate with the ED,’ he told reporters. The case concerns an alleged fraud in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl housing complex. His family’s properties were also attached by the ED in the investigation back in April.

As there were many Shiv Sena workers present, a large police presence was stationed outside the office of the central agency. Roads leading to the office had barricades in place.