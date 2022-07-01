CM Bommai says, Bengaluru will be developed with world-class amenities

On Friday, July 1, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced his intention to turn Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international level. He also blamed the city’s current civic problems on prior governments’ failure to build roads and implement underground drain repairs.

The CM made this statement while speaking at a celebration commemorating Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s 513rd birthday. Bommai also presented schoolchildren with scholarships during the occasion. ‘We have resolved to develop Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international standards, and we are committed to making it a reality,’ Bommai added.

The CM also stated that the Peripheral Ring Road project has invited bids and that work would begin on it this year. Additionally, he emphasised that the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project had just been placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to CM Bommai, Bengaluru’s metro services are being extended, many beautification works have been done, and more attention is being placed on improving the city’s infrastructure.