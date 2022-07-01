Congress rejects CPI (M) charges, CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns attack on AKG Centre

The Congress’ Kerala chapter flatly denied the governing CPI(youth)’s that it was behind the attack on its headquarters here, saying it was not the party’s policy to target its opponents’ offices. The opposition party also claimed that Left cadres attacked their party headquarters across the state, particularly in Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.

Police blocked the CPI(Youth )’s organisation DYFI from marching to the District Congress Committee (DCC) headquarters in Pathanamthitta. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the crime and instructed the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. However, no arrests have been made in this case thus far, according to police.

Earlier in the day, Vijayan visited the AKG Centre in the city’s core and urged his party members not to be irritated by the occurrence and to exercise the greatest control. ‘The most important office of the state’s main political movement has been targeted. It is a deliberate attempt to provoke and disrupt the state’s tranquil atmosphere. The perpetrators and those responsible will undoubtedly be apprehended ‘, he said in a statement later.

The CM stated that police have been given strict orders to apprehend the guilty and bring them to justice. V D Satheesan, the state Assembly’s Leader of Opposition, stated that the party leadership had no knowledge of the midnight event and would let the police investigate and determine the truth. Noting that the people of the state are well aware that the Congress party and its employees were not the ones who planned and carried out such assaults, he urged the ruling party to explain why they were charging them.

‘The CCTV images were hazy… Allow the cops to investigate and discover the true offenders. The Left administration is facing a slew of claims, and they are on the defensive as a result of our continued protests. Those behind the attack are those who wish to divert attention and focus away from current concerns, ‘he told reporters.

When asked if he felt the CPI(M) was behind the attack, Satheesan remained evasive. ‘ Today is a significant day for us because of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kerala. Do you believe we would target the AKG Centre and divert attention away from the government’s current problems? ‘. he inquired. KPCC president K Sudhakaran also denied the Marxist party’s claim, accusing LDF Convener E P Jayarajan of ‘masterminding’ the attack on the Left party’s office.

In a statement, the CPI(M) urged its members and sympathisers to resist the attack peacefully. In his response, Jayarajan said that the attack on the AKG Centre was a planned attempt to derail the Vijayan government’s development programmes. Meanwhile, security has been tightened up at Congress and CPI(M) party headquarters across the country in the aftermath of the event. Late Thursday night, an anonymous individual allegedly tossed explosive material into the state offices of the ruling CPI(M).

The explosive material was thrown at the AKG Centre here by a motorcycle rider about 11.30 p.m., according to police. CPI(M) leaders who arrived on the scene said it was a ‘bomb attack’. Some party leaders who were staying in the party headquarters reported hearing a tremendous boom outside the building. Senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who resides nearby, said that the Congress was behind the provocative activity and urged CPI(M) people to keep calm.