Find out fascinating facts about Rhea Chakraborty on the occasion of her birthday.

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Actress Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) was born to a Bengali family on July 1, 1992 in Bangalore. Her father Inderjit Chakraborty also had a position in the Indian Army. Riya has appeared in Telugu movies in addition to Hindi movies. Riya Chakraborty has also been seen on television. Rhea debuted on television in 2009 when she participated in TVS Scooty Teen Diva on MTV India. She came in first place in this. After actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Riya Chakraborty was the subject of considerable criticism. On this occasion we are going to tell you some special things about them.

With the MTV reality series ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva’ on small screen, Riya Chakraborty launched her career. She was forced to be content with being in second place because she did not win this competition. Following that, Riya Chakraborty was seen anchoring other MTV shows. Riya tried out for the movie ‘Band Baja Barat,’ but she was turned down.

Riya has appeared in movies from South India. In Bollywood, luck was not with her, so she looked to the South. Her Telugu movie ‘Tuniga Tuniga’ was released in 2012. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Mere Dad Ki Maruti a year later. But neither of these two movies was really noteworthy. Sonali Cable, directed by Charudatta Acharya in 2014, was also a flop in Riya’s career.

Rhea has been in less discussion in her life because of films but more because of controversies. His name was also associated with Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt and Riya Chakraborty have also spoken about Riya’s on- and off-screen lives. On social media, Riya and Mahesh Bhatt have been included in all of these photos. Questions have since been raised about their relationship. But in this instance, Mahesh Bhatt, according to Riya, is like a father to her. When actor Rajiv posted a photo of him and Riya on social media, Riya had to deal with bullies.

Riya’s time was full of troubles after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya Chakraborty was actor Sushant Singh Rajput girlfriend. In such a situation, when Sushant’s name came up in the drugs case, he also had to face many charges. Riya Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 in this case. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court about a month after his arrest. Apart from Riya, her brother Shovik Chakraborty and several others are also accused of drug use and financing.