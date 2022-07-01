‘Sorry I’m shattered’: Actress Shivani announces withdrawal from Miss India with a heartfelt note

Shivani Rajasekhar, Tollywood actress and the daughter of renowned actors Rajasekhar and Jeevitha was prepared to go on a new adventure as the Tamil Nadu representative in the Miss India competition. However, she has made the decision to withdraw. The actress announced her decision to withdraw from the coveted competition on her Instagram account. There won’t be a Tamil Nadu representative at the contest this year since she chose to withdraw.

The note read ‘It was very unfortunate that I missed out on a majority of training and grooming sessions and the sub-contests, first because of my medical theory exams and then I was down with Malaria. I was hoping to bounce back soon. But nothing seems to work my way. My practical exams have been preponed, and they have started from today, and I have an exam on the 3rd July too, which is the same Miss India Grand Finale Day’.

‘Therefore with a heavy heart, I’m here to confirm that I won’t be a part of Femina Miss India Journey anymore. Thank you for being a wonderful team Miss India ORG and for constantly supporting me in every possible way, especially Varsha Gupta mam much love and miss you guys. Hopefully, I’ll come back next year, and I wish all the very best to all the super-talented and beautiful finalists for the grand finale! Go, Girls!’, she said, adding, ‘And sorry for not being able to go ahead in the contest. I’m shattered too’.

Shivani Rajsekhar last appeared in the film Nenjukku Needhi, starring actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. The movie Arunraja Kamaraj, which debuted in cinemas on May 20, earned positive reviews from viewers. She also had a significant role in her father’s recently released film Shekar.

