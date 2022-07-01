Supreme Court refuses Nupur Sharma’s relief

The Supreme Court came down hard on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday over her televised remarks on the Prophet Muhammad and stated that she is completely to blame for the unrest in the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala disagreed with her remarks, saying, ‘We saw the debate on how she was incited. But the way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer, it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country. She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.’

‘This statement by Nupur Sharma is responsible for the unfortunate killing in Udaipur,’ Justice Pardiwala said. When senior lawyer Maninder Singh, the lawyer for Nupur Sharma, asked the court to group all of the FIRs filed against her across the nation, the bench said, ‘comments made by Nupur Sharma are disturbing. What is her business to make these remarks? Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on national TV. She was too late to apologise and withdraw her comments. Even in her apology she continued to say IF she has hurt any sentiments. Her statements were made to provoke.’

The bench refused Sharma’s plea acceptance, stating that it ‘smacks of arrogance, that the country’s magistrate courts are too tiny for her.’