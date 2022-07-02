Breaking News- Sexual harassment; MLA P C George arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Janapaksha leader PC George arrested on a sexual harassment complaint. George was arrested by the museum police on the confidential statement of the accused in the solar fraud case. Sections 154 and 54 (A) were filed against George for insulting womanhood. This was followed by an arrest. On February 10 this year, the accused in the Solar case had given a confidential statement that he sexually assaulted her and sent obscene messages at a guest house in Thiruvananthapuram. PC George was summoned today for questioning in the conspiracy case against the Chief Minister. George was arrested after Crime Branch completed its statement in this case. After the questioning was completed, the museum police took PC George into custody and registered his arrest.

While being interrogated in the conspiracy case, at 12.40 p.m., the accused in the solar fraud case filed a complaint against PC George. An FIR was filed within an hour. PC George was taken into custody by a team led by Cantonment Assistant Commissioner as soon as the interrogation was over and the food was consumed. The police, who said that they were investigating the secret statement for the last few days, made an unexpected arrest. At the same time, PC George said that no filth was shown. The allegation in the secret statement is that money was taken. PC George told the investigators that the secret statement would prove to be a lie when he arrived for interview in the morning. The police had earlier arrested PC George in the hate speech case.