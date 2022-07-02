‘Breaking News; Udaipur Murder- All 4 accused sent to NIA custody, Eyewitnesses speak out

On July 2, the four suspects in the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal were sentenced to 10-day NIA (National Investigation Agency) remand. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, two of the four suspects brought before a special NIA court in Jaipur, were nabbed on June 28, hours after they reportedly hacked Kanhaiya to death with a cleaver at his business.

Mohsin and Asif were arrested on Thursday, June 30th, for their involvement in a plan to ‘avenge the insult to Islam’ over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma following her controversial statements. A swarm of furious attorneys attempted to assault the aforementioned accused as they were being driven back in a police car. In the midst of heavy police presence, slogans such as ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do’ (death penalty for Kanhaiya’s killers) were yelled.

Eyewitnesses unravel the sequence of events

Rajkumar, an eyewitness, told Republic Media Network in an exclusive interview, ‘They came for the Kurta fitting.’ One was outdoors, while the other was inside. We were working when Kanhaiya began taking measurements. And then I heard him beg, ‘Please don’t murder me, I have done nothing’. Rajendra, another eyewitness, told the television, ‘It was this road’ (pointing in the direction of the lane where Kanhaiya was killed). He had no ill will toward anyone. I had no idea why they had slain him. I went home (after the incident) because I couldn’t stand seeing what transpired.’

‘Reports citing the NIA that a no-terror angle has evolved are bogus.’

It had previously been revealed that the accused were reportedly associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Dawat-e-Islami, and had even visited Pakistan twice in 2013 and 2014. Ghous, one of the defendants, communicated with Pakistani nationals Salman Haider and Abu Ibrahim. Haider radicalized Ghouse, while Ibrahim was active in terrorist actions. The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have confirmed that they are probing terror links in the brutal murder that took place in Udaipur. In a press release, ATS said, “Certain reports in media citing NIA that there’s no hand of a terrorist organization in Udaipur tailor’s murder incident is premature as of now. It still requires further investigation which is at the initial stage currently.”