Gulf based air carrier launches new holiday package

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has launched a new holiday package to Thailand. Qatar Airways Holidays (QRH) has introduced travel packages to Bangkok and Phuket.

QRH’s travel packages for Bangkok start at QR4,713 and QR4,712 for Phuket, including return flight tickets, transfers to and from the airport, and three-night stays in a luxurious hotel, with breakfast.

QRH also announced a social media competition. Two winning participants will get a three-night stay in Bangkok or Phuket. Participants has to create a video explaining why they would like to travel to Thailand, and enter the competition by uploading the video on Instagram using the #QRHThailand2022, #HalaThailand and #AmazingThailand hashtags, while tagging @qatarairwaysholidays’ official page.

One winner will get a holiday travel package to Bangkok. The package includes return Economy Class tickets for two passengers from Doha to Bangkok with Qatar Airways and a three-night stay at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel, including breakfast for two. The second prize is a travel package to Phuket, which includes return Economy Class tickets for two passengers from Doha to Phuket and a three-night stay at the Anantara Layan Hotel, as well as breakfast for two.