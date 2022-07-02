Narcotics smuggling attempt foiled by Police as ‘Pakistan angle emerges’!

The Punjab Police claimed on Saturday that there is a clear Pakistani connection between those detained in connection with the discovery of 16 kg of heroin from the Dina Nagar area of Gurdaspur. On Thursday evening, Gurdaspur Police detained four people and seized 16 kg of heroin from two Innova cars they were travelling in.

In response to a query from the Republic, Mohnish Chawla, IG Border Range, stated, ‘There is a solid relationship with Pakistan, and there is a Pakistan connection to this (drug haul).’ He went on to say that drug packets include Pakistani emblems, such as yellow tape and Pakistani markings.

According to the IG Border Range, Punjab Police dismantled the inter-state narcotics module by recovering 16 kg of heroin and arresting four persons. ‘ They were using the land route from Jammu to Pathankot for drug smuggling and this was their sixth smuggling attempt; the modus operandi was that they hand over their car to some person in the Jammu region and then get the car after some days with drugs; drugs were placed inside cavities in the car,’ he added.

‘The last recovery was made in Sujanpur in February employing the same modus approach,’ IG Chawla remarked. ‘In August 2021, 21 kilogramme of heroin was seized in Kathu Nangal, using the same method. They took the automobiles from Taran Taran and travelled to Sundarbani, where someone grabbed the vehicle from them and returned it to them after a few days. The individual who stole the car had stashed the consignment within the vehicle. Everything was planned over the phone’.

‘They used to get paid $50,000 to $100,000 for each shipment; they keep 2 kilogramme of the cargo and keep the earnings,’ IG Border Range explained. On the threat posed by drones during the Amarnath Yatra, he stated, ‘Drones are a source of concern in border regions. The BSF has reported regular drone activity and is conducting a routine search. We are in contact with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and we provide protection for pilgrims as well’.