United Kingdom to allow visa free entry for citizens from these countries

London: The United Kingdom has decided to grant visa free entry for citizens of six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The new rule will come into force from next year. The citizens of GCC countries will not need visas to enter the United Kingdom.

The decision was announced by the UK Home Office. The decision is a part of the UK Government’s move to a fully digital border by the end of 2025.

At present the gulf nationals visiting the UK can continue to use Electronic Visa Waivers, which allow individuals to complete an online waiver for each visit to the UK.