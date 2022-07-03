2 kids killed as wall collapses amid heavy rain in Rajasthan

Rajasthan had significant rainfall throughout the course of the previous day as the monsoon arrived six days early on Saturday and blasted over the state. Two brothers died in a rain-related disaster after a wall collapsed in Chhatargarh, Bikaner district.

According to the police, the deceased were Rakesh Kumar (10) and Anil Kumar (8). The incident occurred when the couple was sleeping inside their home.

In the last 24 hours, starting at 8:30 am on Friday, 13 cm of rain fell in Ajmer, 12 cm in Kotda in Udaipur and Kishangarh, 11 cm in Abu Road, Pushkar, and Mount Abu, 10 cm in the tehsil of Ajmer, 9.6 cm in Nawan in Nagaur, 9 cm in Srinagar in Ajmer. On Saturday, the Southwest Monsoon moved deeper into the remaining regions of Rajasthan.

Up to 5.30 pm on Saturday, Sikar reported 26 mm of rain, Dabok (Udaipur) 20.2 mm, Barmer 19 mm, Bhilwara 8.4 mm, Alwar 5.4 mm, Ajmer 4.4 mm, Churu 2 mm, and Jaipur 0.8 mm.

Director of the Jaipur Meteorological (MeT) department Radheshyam Sharma stated that the Monsoon Trough Line is also active and the circulation system is still in the lower and medium levels of the atmosphere across east Rajasthan on Saturday. The majority of the state will continue to see rain over the next 24 to 48 hours due to the effects of this system.