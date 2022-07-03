After the tragedy at Astroworld, Travis Scott’s first festival is cancelled.

The crowd surge that occurred during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance on the night of November 5, 2021, which claimed the lives of 10 people, caused criticism the previous year. Now that Travis was scheduled to return to the stage after avoiding the spotlight for several months, it appears that his fans will have to wait even longer.

Due to production, scheduling, and logistical challenges, the Labor Day event has been postponed by the organisers. Scott was scheduled to perform at the Day N Vegas festival over the weekend of September 2-4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, the organizers said: ‘We`re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022.’

Further, they noted, ‘The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks.’

The three-day festival was set to headlined by Travis Scott, SZA and J. Colearti, with the performance by 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Amine.

For the unversed, Travis in May gave an electrifying performance alongside Migos’ Quavo’ at Miami club E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.