Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the BJP’s goal should be ‘fulfilment of all’ as contrast to the opposition’s appeasement politics, issuing a clarion call to party members to build India ‘shreshtha’ (great).

Prime Minister Modi said the nation was tired of dynastic politics and dynastic political parties while addressing the BJP national executive gathering in this location. He added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive for a long time.

Senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad described a number of the issues the prime minister brought up in his speech during a news conference. He explained ‘the duty we owe to the country and its people’ and traced the evolution of the BJP. Modi referred to Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ and claimed that by including the area in the Union, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel created the basis for ‘Ek Bharat’ (United India), and that it is the BJP’s historical duty to create ‘Shreshtha Bharat.’