British Royals’ foundation under lens: Probe into 11 home purchases

A charity watchdog has revealed that it is examining transactions involving a property business that allegedly purchased properties on an Ayrshire estate from a subsidiary of the Prince’s Foundation. The business, Havisham Houses, is being investigated for the acquisition of 11 properties on the Knockroon development in Scotland, which was initially purchased as farmland by Prince Charles when he purchased the neighbouring estate, Dumfries House.

The homes, which were purchased for £1.7 million between 2012 and 2017, were initially envisioned as an eco-village to attract employment and revitalize the old mining hamlet. ‘We can confirm that the activity of Havisham Group and property transactions pertaining to the Knockroon development in Ayrshire forms part of our overall inquiry, work on which is ongoing,’ said a representative for the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator. It follows accusations in the Sunday Times that Prince Charles ennobled billionaire and Havisham Properties owner Lord Brownlow after taking millions of pounds in contributions from him.

The Tory peer, who was named trustee of the Prince’s Foundation, which oversees Dumfries House in 2013, assisted Prince Charles in bailing out of the failing eco-village project after just 31 of 770 dwellings were completed owing to a lack of demand. According to reports, the prince believed that the renovation would help him repay the £20 million loan he took out to purchase Dumfries House. Brownlow, 58, was given a royal distinction at Buckingham Palace in 2018 after supposedly completing his purchase of the undesired properties and resigning as a trustee. The Tory peer rose to notoriety after sponsoring the contentious remodelling of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence (CVO).

‘Lord Brownlow was named CVO in 2018 in honour of his contribution as chair of the charity the Prince’s Foundation for Building Community,’ a representative for the Prince’s Foundation told the newspaper. It comes following rumours that the Prince of Wales would no longer accept huge financial gifts for his charities after being chastised for receiving €3 million in cash from a rich Qatari sheikh. According to reports, the money was delivered in a tiny suitcase, a holdall, and a Fortnum & Mason carrying bag. Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister from 2007 to 2013, donated the money to the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund.